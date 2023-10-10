Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $324,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,766,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,932. The firm has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

