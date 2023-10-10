Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $578.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,725. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $544.35 and its 200-day moving average is $464.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $549.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

