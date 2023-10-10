Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 140.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 45,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. 657,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,208. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

