Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.80. The stock had a trading volume of 655,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

