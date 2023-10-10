Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 22,451 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.64. 391,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Further Reading

