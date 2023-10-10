iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

