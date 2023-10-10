Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

