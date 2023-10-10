Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $66,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,960,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,456,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

