Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

