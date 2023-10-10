Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

MO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 5,809,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,328. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.



