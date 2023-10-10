Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

