CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,343. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.