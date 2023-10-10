Francis Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 8.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

