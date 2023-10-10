Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,144 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,393,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,144 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises 2.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 1,049,687 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of MPW traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

