Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

