Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.