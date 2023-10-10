Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 21,209 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 4.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $44,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

NYSE:PWR traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.93. The stock had a trading volume of 626,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,295. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

