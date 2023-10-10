The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. 5,454,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,165,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

