Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $281.15. 388,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

