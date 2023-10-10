Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 130.0% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 92,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 320.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $299.39. 687,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.58 and its 200-day moving average is $304.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.