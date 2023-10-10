Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,013,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,417,707. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

