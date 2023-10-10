Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 721,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,981. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

