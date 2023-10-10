JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 414,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 296,750 shares.The stock last traded at $44.14 and had previously closed at $43.66.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

