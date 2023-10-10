Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

DEO traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $152.20. 459,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $146.60 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

