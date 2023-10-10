American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 841,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.