Unigestion Holding SA Has $34.65 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

