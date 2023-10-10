Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.68. 512,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,382. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

