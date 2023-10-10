Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 2.4 %

BKNG traded up $70.87 on Tuesday, reaching $3,080.59. 60,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,738. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,829.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

