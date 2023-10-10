L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.77 and last traded at $176.87. Approximately 280,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,152,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

