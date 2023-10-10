Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. 2,071,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

