ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,167. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.38. 885,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.