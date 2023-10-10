Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.93. 51,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,218. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $198.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

