Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $737.13. 109,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $757.84 and its 200-day moving average is $749.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.