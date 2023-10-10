Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.57. The company had a trading volume of 848,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,417. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

