Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

