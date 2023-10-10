Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.80. The stock had a trading volume of 591,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.78. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

