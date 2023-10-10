Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $50.50 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.45. 609,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $854.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.38. The company has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

