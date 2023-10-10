Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 1,425,749 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.