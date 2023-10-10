Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.42. 408,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

