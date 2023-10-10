Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 8,145 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 314.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 40,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.49. The stock had a trading volume of 318,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

