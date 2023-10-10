Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 5,744 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.98. 409,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.