Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

