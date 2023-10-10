First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after buying an additional 168,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

