Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,126. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.22. The firm has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.