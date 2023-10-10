Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $548,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $138.22. 317,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,951. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

