Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

