iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

