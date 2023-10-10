Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 1,219,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

