Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 45.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $433,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 1,243,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,938. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

