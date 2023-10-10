Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.04. 379,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

